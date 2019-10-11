Saturday a rainy blip in a pleasant long weekend
Today is the last day of this sunny, warm streak, with rain likely falling by noon tomorrow.
Thursday was the warmest day of the month in Ottawa, coming in at just under 19 C, and today should be right around that temperature.
Tonight's low is above-average — 7 C in Ottawa, 9 C in Kingston — with clouds reintroducing themselves overnight.
Saturday brings change, with showers expected late in the morning and lasting most or all of the rest of the day and a high of 16 C.
It dries up the rest of the long weekend for better pumpkin-picking, leaf-photographing, corn-mazeing conditions around 13 C.
Some other notes
- While it's not the record high of 27 C in Ottawa on Oct. 11, 1949, it's not snowing like it was 40 years ago today.
- For a refresher, last year's first recorded snowfall at the Ottawa airport was Oct. 27.
- Last year's Thanksgiving weekend in Ottawa was bookended by days in the mid-to-high 20s, which turned out to be the last blast of summer-esque heat for the year.
- We pointed out yesterday how Kingston's highs had been within 0.2 degrees of each other all week, but not yesterday, when that city also floated above 18 C.
