Saturday a rainy blip in a pleasant long weekend

Thursday was the warmest day of the month in Ottawa, coming in at just under 19 C, and today should be right around that temperature.

Tonight's low is above-average — 7 C in Ottawa, 9 C in Kingston — with clouds reintroducing themselves overnight.

Saturday brings change, with showers expected late in the morning and lasting most or all of the rest of the day and a high of 16 C.

It dries up the rest of the long weekend for better pumpkin-picking, leaf-photographing, corn-mazeing conditions around 13 C.

Some other notes