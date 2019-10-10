Your weather word of the week is 'consistency'

We've had four days in a row with a high in the mid-to-high teens in Ottawa, a streak that's probably going to peter out at six.

This week's daytime highs have been pretty steady in Ottawa, from 18 C on Sunday to 17 C Monday and Tuesday to 16 C yesterday.

May we all strive for the consistency of Kingston's highs this week: 16.5 C, 16.4 C, 16.3 C and 16.3 C.

The Thursday forecast is a high of about 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud.

Tomorrow's high is 17 C as well, after dipping down to 4 C overnight.

Saturday showers

Change is on the way for the long weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday and a high of 14 C.

Pembroke catches the eye that night, with an overnight low of about 0 C and a chance of showers (the region's weather records are spotty when it comes to snowfall, but we can say Ottawa hasn't seen any since April 27).

After a mix of sun and cloud Sunday, clouds should shroud the region from that night into the belated start of the week.