Your weather word of the week is 'consistency'
Kingston has basically had the exact same daytime high all week
We've had four days in a row with a high in the mid-to-high teens in Ottawa, a streak that's probably going to peter out at six.
This week's daytime highs have been pretty steady in Ottawa, from 18 C on Sunday to 17 C Monday and Tuesday to 16 C yesterday.
May we all strive for the consistency of Kingston's highs this week: 16.5 C, 16.4 C, 16.3 C and 16.3 C.
The Thursday forecast is a high of about 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud.
Tomorrow's high is 17 C as well, after dipping down to 4 C overnight.
Saturday showers
Change is on the way for the long weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday and a high of 14 C.
Pembroke catches the eye that night, with an overnight low of about 0 C and a chance of showers (the region's weather records are spotty when it comes to snowfall, but we can say Ottawa hasn't seen any since April 27).
After a mix of sun and cloud Sunday, clouds should shroud the region from that night into the belated start of the week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.