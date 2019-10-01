October starts loud and muggy

It's a bit of a strange start to a new month.

October usually means sweater weather and possibly breaking out a winter coat by Halloween.

The 2019 version means summer gear and a raincoat to start.

There's a 60 per cent chance of showers all day and night with the risk of a thunderstorm and winds gusting to 40 near noon, which might flip some umbrellas.

There aren't any weather alerts because of the storms yet.

The high should be 23 with humidity making it feel as muggy as 31.

All-time day in YGK?

In Kingston, that number's 34 — and the forecasted high of 25 C could break the 1968 record for Oct. 1 of 23.2 C at Environment Canada's current measuring station.

If you take historical data, it could be the warmest October day since Environment Canada's local records began in 1872.

There were some exactly 25 degree days in the 1890s, 1927, 1983 and 2005 at some of that city's former measuring points.

Maniwaki's high may not even hit 20 C and its risk of a thunderstorm ends in the evening.

Your overnight low of about 12 C across the region won't change much tomorrow as the rain peters out under cloudy skies and a high of 14 C.

Below zero

Wednesday night's low is 2 C in Ottawa and Pembroke and -1 C in Cornwall and Maniwaki.

Maniwaki was the first place to have a temperature below the freezing mark this season on Sunday, dipping to -0.4 C.

Thursday may start sunny, but clouds should gather as the day goes on and they may bring showers by nightttime.