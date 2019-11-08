Lower-than-average temperatures expected through the weekend

The remnants of yesterday's snowfall will likely remain on the ground today with lower-than-average temperatures expected over the next several days.

Today's high in Ottawa and Maniwaki is -3 C, with Cornwall and Kingston looking at slightly warmer temperatures at -1 C and 0 C, respectively.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries this morning everywhere but Kingston, which may get some light snow overnight.

Overnight, temperatures will plunge to around -10 C with the wind chill making it feel like -13.

Maniwaki will be even colder, with temperatures dipping to -12 C and a wind chill making it feel like -19.

Average temperatures for this time of year are highs of 6 C and lows of -1 C.

Frigid Nov. 11

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover at or just above zero over the weekend, with periods of snow or rain expected on Sunday.

As usual, Kingston will be slightly warmer with rain expected instead of snow.

Snow may arrive earlier in Maniwaki, with about two centimetres expected to drop on Saturday.

Remembrance Day is looking cold, with a high of -4 C in the capital and in general, below zero across the region.