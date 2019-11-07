Light snowfall expected to clear around noon

A light dusting of snow this morning doesn't seem to be sticking everywhere as the temperature hovers around zero.

The snow should continue falling until around noon, totalling about five centimetres, then the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud.

Only two more centimetres is expected in the Maniwaki area.

There is a chance of flurries throughout the day and a high of 2 C.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to -6 C with a wind chill making it feel like -12.

In Maniwaki, it should plummet to -10 C with a wind chill of -17.

Tomorrow brings a chance of flurries and highs at or below zero, with a wind chill of about -10 everywhere but Kingston, where it's not expected to be much of a factor.