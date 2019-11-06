Overnight snow could stick on the ground

After a crisp, pretty bright day today, snow roughly lasting from midnight to noon tomorrow could start building up on the capital's ground.

Ottawans can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4 C today.

Tonight, snow's expected to start falling around midnight and last until noon, dropping four to eight centimetres worth in Ottawa-Gatineau; slightly less in other areas, and it may fall with a bit of rain in Cornwall.

Expect a high that doesn't top 0 C by that much and a wind chill down to -7.

Kingston should get more of a sloppy mix of snow mixed with rain that likely won't stick, without any wind chill.

Tomorrow starts that string of mostly cloudy days we've been expecting with highs around zero and overnight lows well into the negatives.

Friday night's low in Maniwaki is set for -14 C as we peer ahead.

There could be a decent amount of snow on Sunday, with more details to come as the forecast comes into focus.