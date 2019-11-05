Cloudy day with showers ushers in cold spell

Autumn is about half over, but some of the weather this week wouldn't be out of place in the dead of winter.

We're not referring to today, with its high of 9 C and decent chance of showers.

Tonight's low of -2 C with a wind chill around -7 is getting there, and tomorrow's cloudy high of 4 C is below average for early November, but then comes the plunge.

The forecasts for Thursday through Monday have a daytime high around 0 C and most have overnight lows around -10 C without factoring in wind chill.

Saturday's overnight low of -2 C isn't that cold, but isn't shorts weather.

As often happens, Kingston will be a bit warmer than Ottawa-Gatineau, with overnight lows in the -5 C to -7 C range those nights.

The Pembroke and Maniwaki areas could approach the minus teens, with snow in Maniwaki's forecast Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.