Wet start to chilly week ahead

Temperatures are expected to be well below normal later this week.

The rain we had on the weekend should extend into the start of the workweek, with a 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers in Ottawa today and a better chance of showers tomorrow.

While Ottawa may see flurries this morning, Pembroke could get two to four centimetres of wet snow that could start in time to catch the end of the morning rush.

Temperatures top out at 7 C today, 10 C in the Kingston area, then aren't really expected to drop at all from that overnight into Tuesday.

Tonight in Maniwaki will get warmer than today.

Don't get comfortable.

Tuesday night's low is -5 C, with Thursday and Friday night's lows around -10 C.

It may not top 0 C at all Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Ottawa.

The averages for early November are a high of 7 C and a low of 0 C.

That Halloween rain dump brought Ottawa to more than 135 mm of rain in October, the capital's wettest month since July 2018, which had more than 180 (it had almost as much as last month in a span of four days).

We're dropping below 10 hours of sunlight this week; it's already happened in the Maniwaki area.