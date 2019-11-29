Chilly end to November and a possibly snowy start to December

Bundle up if you wait until it's officially December to put holiday decor outside.

It won't get much warmer this afternoon than what it is when you first get outside this morning, which means a steady temperature of about -3 C with a wind chill making it feel like -12.

Pembroke's wind chill should fade as the day goes on.

The air should feel like -12 C tonight with a bit of wind chill on top of it.

Like Friday, Saturday is expected to be bright with slightly colder air and a slightly less intense wind chill, meaning a high of -5 C and wind chill of about -14.

It could get down to -17 C in Maniwaki that night.

Cold for markets, parades

There's a 60 per cent chance of snow on Sunday and a high of -5 C, then a chance of flurries Monday and temperatures that don't stray far from the bars set on the weekend.

Snow seems more likely in the Kingston area on Sunday. It's too early to predict how much may fall.

Maniwaki should avoid it altogether.

They're lighting the Lansdowne Park Christmas tree at 6 p.m. tonight to open their new Christmas market, when it should be about -5 C with some wind chill.

It will also be chilly for Santa Claus parades Saturday morning in Manotick and that evening in Stittsville and Orléans.