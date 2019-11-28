Wind chill returns this evening after mild day
Should be bright and dry today after early morning precipitation goes away
Sundown today is the turning point where mild weather takes its leave for the foreseeable future.
There may be some lingering showers or flurries early this morning, then expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.
The winds should pick up right around the time the pastel glow of the sunset starts to fade, turning a temperature of around zero to -6 with the wind.
Overnight, the wind chill makes it feel like -11 in Ottawa, -18 in Maniwaki.
Tomorrow it boosts a low of -3 C under mostly sunny skies to about -12.
A clear evening with a low of -13 C in Ottawa brings in a sort of divided weekend: Saturday looks chilly and about as cold as Friday, while Sunday is warmer (but still below zero) with a good chance of snow in most areas.
There are no temperatures above zero in Ottawa in the seven-day forecast after today. It might just peek above freezing in Kingston Monday.
