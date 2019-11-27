Freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa
A freezing rain warning has been issued for Ottawa and areas west of the city.
Freezing rain expected to taper off in afternoon
Freezing rain is expected to fall throughout the morning as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
Environment Canada is warning that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. The agency is reminding motorists to drive according to the conditions of the road.
Other areas affected by the freezing rain include:
- Renfrew
- Pembroke
- Barry's Bay
- Smiths Falls
- Lanark
- Sharbot Lake
The freezing rain is expected to taper off as the temperature edges just above 0 C in the afternoon, but regular rainfall should continue throughout the day.
A special weather statement has also been issued for Kingston, advising that wind gusts are expected to reach up to 80 km/h tonight.
