Tuesday will be cloudy and mild
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but mild, with cooler temperatures on the way.
Risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning
Ottawa will reach a high of 7 C this afternoon, before the temperature drops to below the freezing point later in the evening.
Winds will reach up to 20 km/h this afternoon, but taper off into the evening.
Things look brighter in Kingston. The sun is expected to shine throughout the day and reach a high of 9 C with winds gusting up to 40 km/h.
Wednesday brings a risk of freezing rain in the capital region, which could turn into flurries overnight.
Temperatures are expected to go down as we approach the weekend.
