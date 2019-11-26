Tuesday will be cloudy and mild

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but mild, with cooler temperatures on the way.

Ottawa will reach a high of 7 C this afternoon, before the temperature drops to below the freezing point later in the evening.

Winds will reach up to 20 km/h this afternoon, but taper off into the evening.

Things look brighter in Kingston. The sun is expected to shine throughout the day and reach a high of 9 C with winds gusting up to 40 km/h.

Wednesday brings a risk of freezing rain in the capital region, which could turn into flurries overnight.

Temperatures are expected to go down as we approach the weekend.