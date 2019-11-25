Rain or drizzle likely during mild start to week

It may not get below zero again until Wednesday evening, with a decent chance of rain or drizzle in Ottawa until then.

It's expected to cloud over in the capital around noon, with a 30 per cent chance of light rain once that happens and a high of 5 C.

There's a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight with a low of 1 C then a good chance of a drizzly Tuesday morning with a high getting up to 7 C.

Kingston has less of a chance of rain and forecasted highs of 7 and 8 C.

Wednesday will be interesting, with a special weather statement about snow and strong winds for western Quebec outside of Gatineau starting that morning.

There could be a mix of snow and rain in Pembroke.

It's expected to rain in Ottawa-Gatineau that day with a high of 3 C; the temperatures may not get above zero as of that night into the start of December on Sunday.