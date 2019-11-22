Rain ends by noon, then temperature drops
Strong gusts could hit PEC this morning
A sharp temperature swing is in store today.
It was 6 C in Ottawa at 5 a.m. and will hang out around there as a few showers move out of the region, with rain ending by 11 a.m.
That's when it starts getting colder.
By 5 p.m., it will be below zero with a wind chill making it feel as cold as -11.
The Prince Edward County area has a weather advisory from Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 80 km/h this morning.
The wind isn't that strong yet — but the temperature hit 9.5 C at 4 a.m. at CFB Trenton.
Kingston's 5 a.m. reading of 9 C was the warmest in Ontario.
12 hours later it's expected to feel like -6 in that area with the wind chill.
The region's streak of colder-than-average days is over at more than two weeks.
Maniwaki could see light snow most of the day and wind gusts up to 60 km/h.
Weekend plans shouldn't hinge on weather
The chilly weather should continue through the night, with a low of -8 C and a bit of wind chill under Ottawa's clear skies.
It should get up to 3 C Saturday afternoon under sunny skies, nice weather for Santa Claus parade season.
There's a slight chance of snow Saturday night into Sunday, with temperatures not straying that far from the norm.
It should stay dry in Pembroke.
A chance of showers and high of 5 C Monday in Ottawa welcomes us to the last workweek of November.
Maniwaki is not expecting any precipitation that day.
