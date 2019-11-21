Messy mix of rain, ice and snow on its way
Freezing rain warnings north of Gatineau
Rain is expected to start late this afternoon in the Upper Ottawa Valley and move east to coat the capital this evening.
It should rain most of tomorrow morning, then there's a slight chance of flurries.
There's a risk of freezing rain before midnight in Ottawa-Gatineau and a freezing rain warning for communities north of Gatineau, with two to five millimetres expected from about 6 p.m. to midnight before switching to a mix of snow and rain.
This will make it difficult to see the rare alpha Monocerotids meteor "storm" tonight.
Today's high in Ottawa is 2 C, rising to 4 C by morning then dropping back down to -4 C when the rain's done.
That would spell the end of that colder-than-normal streak we've been talking about in Ottawa that's now in its sixteenth day.
It didn't end up ending overnight, when it got down to -6 C.
Kingston should hold steady around 5 C today into tomorrow morning before dropping below zero, without that chance of Friday flurries.
Dry weekend
Friday afternoon's wind chill is -10, so it will be quite different leaving work compared to getting there.
That night's low is -10 C, then the weekend doesn't get as high or low.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud, no snow or rain and temperatures that don't stray that much from the freezing mark.
