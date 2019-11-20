Nights getting warmer, which means fog tonight

The capital is settling back into more seasonal temperatures after two weeks where it was colder than normal.

Today's high is 3 C with a mix of sun and cloud, with a low of -3 C tonight.

It hasn't been that warm in Ottawa at night since Nov. 6, when this chilly streak began.

Ottawa's average is 4 C and -4 C.

There should be some fog overnight, but not as severe as areas further west such as Peterborough and Oshawa, where there's a fog advisory.

Tomorrow should be similar in the day, then comes what's currently the only wet spot in the forecast: some mix of rain and snow overnight into Friday, with a low of 3 C that's not expected to change as night turns into day.

Pembroke's commute tomorrow morning could feature a tricky mix of freezing rain and fog, with rain expected there later that afternoon that mixes with snow overnight.

It's just expected to rain in Kingston and Cornwall, the latter of which could have some flurries today.

Friday night's low is -13 C in Ottawa, then the weekend looks similar to today's forecast (fog aside).

There could be some flurries Saturday in Maniwaki and Sunday in Pembroke.