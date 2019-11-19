It's been 2 straight weeks of below-average temperatures in Ottawa
Streak started Nov. 6, forecast suggests it could end in a few days
The capital has been stuck in a cold spell for most of the month — but the end could be in sight.
Back on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the high in Ottawa almost reached 10 C.
It's been below average ever since.
Yesterday's high of 0.3 C was just the second time since Remembrance Day Ottawa climbed above 0 C and it only did so for about two hours in the middle of the afternoon.
This month's average temperature is -3.3 C.
Seasonal normals drop by a few tenths of a degree every day and are now at 4 C in the day and -4 C at night.
Warmer Thursday night
Today's high is 1 C and tonight's low is -5 C under a mix of sun and cloud, with a similar forecast for tomorrow.
Thursday night could spell the end of the streak, with an overnight low of 2 C matching that day's high and topping the average low for Nov. 21 of -4 C.
Rain or snow is expected that night into a Friday with a high of 4 C, above the average of 3 C. It's essentially the same forecast in Pembroke, albeit with precipitation that may start slightly earlier.
Kingston should reach highs of 6 C tomorrow and Thursday, with only rain expected Thursday night.
Cornwall and Maniwaki will have slightly colder nights tonight and tomorrow with lows approaching -10 C.
Maniwaki shouldn't get as high above the freezing mark later this week as areas further to the south.
