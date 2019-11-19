It's been 2 straight weeks of below-average temperatures in Ottawa

The capital has been stuck in a cold spell for most of the month — but the end could be in sight.

Back on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the high in Ottawa almost reached 10 C.

It's been below average ever since.

Yesterday's high of 0.3 C was just the second time since Remembrance Day Ottawa climbed above 0 C and it only did so for about two hours in the middle of the afternoon.

This month's average temperature is -3.3 C.

Seasonal normals drop by a few tenths of a degree every day and are now at 4 C in the day and -4 C at night.

Warmer Thursday night

Today's high is 1 C and tonight's low is -5 C under a mix of sun and cloud, with a similar forecast for tomorrow.

Thursday night could spell the end of the streak, with an overnight low of 2 C matching that day's high and topping the average low for Nov. 21 of -4 C.

Rain or snow is expected that night into a Friday with a high of 4 C, above the average of 3 C. It's essentially the same forecast in Pembroke, albeit with precipitation that may start slightly earlier.

Clouds over a field near Shawville, Que., Nov. 1, 2019, the end of a week with high temperatures that topped 18 C in Ottawa. Oct. 30 was potentially the last day of 2019 with double-digit highs. (CBC)

Kingston should reach highs of 6 C tomorrow and Thursday, with only rain expected Thursday night.

Cornwall and Maniwaki will have slightly colder nights tonight and tomorrow with lows approaching -10 C.

Maniwaki shouldn't get as high above the freezing mark later this week as areas further to the south.