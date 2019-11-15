Snowy Friday caps off week of winter weather in Ottawa

After a week of record snow and record low temperatures in Ottawa, there is a chance of snow in the forecast Friday along with freezing temperatures, Environment Canada says.

Friday will see a high of 2 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries beginning late morning, around noon. About 2 centimetres of snow could fall in Ottawa.

The chance of flurries ends Friday afternoon, the national weather forecaster says.

Ottawa's low Friday will dip to –6 C in the afternoon and plunge to –17 C overnight.

Skies will clear Friday night and stay that way.

Environment Canada forecasts a sunny but chilly weekend in Ottawa. The expected high for Saturday is –6 C and the high for Sunday is –2 C.

In Kingston, the weather is a little warmer Friday with a high of 4 C and a chance of rain or flurries in the afternoon. The low will fall to –18 C overnight. Environment Canada also forecasts a sunny weekend for the Ontario city.