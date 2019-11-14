Light snow expected to last through another chilly day

We will be seeing more snow on Thursday, but not as much as earlier this week in the capital.

What's expected to total between two to four centimetres in Ottawa started falling before 3 a.m.

It's expected to wrap up around sunset, but in Maniwaki it should last all day and into tomorrow.

At 5 a.m., it was already as warm as Wednesday's peak of -9 C at the Ottawa airport.

The high will be -2 C with a wind chill of about -10.

Areas along the water from Gananoque to Belleville may have to cope with blowing snow this morning.

Kingston was at -1 C at 5 a.m., with a high of 2 C meaning rain may be in the mix with that snow and winds gusting up to 50 km/h through the night.

Ottawa isn't expected to break a low temperature record for the third straight day, though it's day nine in a row where the forecasted daytime high is below average (5 C for mid-November).

Worse weather to the north tomorrow

Overnight, there's a chance of flurries and a low of -1 C with some wind chill on top of that.

Ottawa should reach Friday's high of 1 C earlier in the day before it falls to -4 C later on and -15 C overnight.

Kingston's drop is from 4 C back down to -3 C.

Afternoon flurries are also expected, but in northerly areas the snow should start earlier and be heavier — bringing two to four more centimetres and gusts up to 40 km/h in Pembroke, gusts up to 60 km/h in Maniwaki.

Saturday's outlook has warmed up over the last 24 hours to a high of -4 C in Ottawa, with Sunday still expected to be around zero.