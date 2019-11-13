Ottawa area in grips of record cold snap

It's very cold outside.

Ottawa, Kingston, Cornwall and Maniwaki were all at either -14 or -15 C as of 5 a.m., breaking low temperature records on Environment Canada's books for Nov. 13.

All four had record lows yesterday as well.

Pembroke fell just short yesterday and though it was also -15 C this morning, its record low is even lower.

The high is getting up to -8 C around noon, without much wind chill or cloud.

That's still 13 degrees cooler than the usual daytime high in mid-November.

A few cm of snow overnight

Expect light snow overnight and a low of -10, with more light snow tomorrow and a high of -2 C, with a -10 wind chill.

The region should see four to six centimetres of snow, except Kingston, where its high of 3 C may bring about some rain.

Maniwaki should get just a dusting of snow overnight into tomorrow.

Thursday night's low is a relatively pleasant -1 C, with a high of 2 C Friday — then a dive back into record low territory that night.

It's looking like a sunny weekend that's much colder Saturday than Sunday, and Monday is still where this string of below-average daytime highs in Ottawa looks set to end.

It's currently at eight days and if it ends Monday, would peter out at 12.