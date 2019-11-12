Snow on its way out of the region, wind chill on its way in
Cornwall only area with a snowfall warning still in place
The Nov. 11 snow record did indeed fall in Ottawa, but areas closer to Cornwall got even more of it.
The Ottawa International Airport got 9.4 cm before midnight, nearly doubling the most snow on record for that day.
About 15 cm has fallen around Brockville and Cornwall.
There is still a snowfall warning in place for Cornwall, with two centimetres more expected by mid-morning.
That's also when the snow is expected to stop falling.
The forecast shifts to a chance of flurries between 8 and 9 a.m.; in Kingston and Maniwaki, it's expected to stop altogether.
It's already just flurries in the Pembroke area, where the storm didn't have as much of a wallop (but the wind chill felt like -21 at 6 a.m.)
Frostbite territory
Winds gusting up to 40 km/h will boost a high of -7 C in Ottawa to feel more like -17 today.
Overnight, we are back in frostbite advisory territory, with a wind chill of -24 in more southern parts of the region and -29 in Pembroke.
-25 is the threshold for Ottawa Public Health.
The sun should break through Wednesday morning, with a similar high but less of a wind chill.
The streak of below-average daytime highs in Ottawa has hit seven days, but just might end early next week.
