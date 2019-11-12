Skip to Main Content
Snow on its way out of the region, wind chill on its way in
Ottawa·Weather

Snow on its way out of the region, wind chill on its way in

The Nov. 11 snow record did indeed fall in Ottawa, but areas closer to Cornwall got even more of it.

Cornwall only area with a snowfall warning still in place

CBC News ·
Snow coated the poppies left on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in downtown Ottawa the night of Nov. 11, 2019. (David Richard/CBC)

The Nov. 11 snow record did indeed fall in Ottawa, but areas closer to Cornwall got even more of it.

The Ottawa International Airport got 9.4 cm before midnight, nearly doubling the most snow on record for that day.

About 15 cm has fallen around Brockville and Cornwall.

There is still a snowfall warning in place for Cornwall, with two centimetres more expected by mid-morning.

That's also when the snow is expected to stop falling.

The forecast shifts to a chance of flurries between 8 and 9 a.m.; in Kingston and Maniwaki, it's expected to stop altogether.

It's already just flurries in the Pembroke area, where the storm didn't have as much of a wallop (but the wind chill felt like -21 at 6 a.m.)

Frostbite territory

Winds gusting up to 40 km/h will boost a high of -7 C in Ottawa to feel more like -17 today.

Overnight, we are back in frostbite advisory territory, with a wind chill of -24 in more southern parts of the region and -29 in Pembroke.

-25 is the threshold for Ottawa Public Health.

The sun should break through Wednesday morning, with a similar high but less of a wind chill.

The streak of below-average daytime highs in Ottawa has hit seven days, but just might end early next week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.