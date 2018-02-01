Record-breaking snow possible in Ottawa, surrounding region

A storm is bringing unusually heavy snow for this time of year in eastern Ontario.

The snow has begun falling in the Kingston and Belleville, Ont., areas and is on track to start falling late Monday afternoon, at about 4 p.m., in Ottawa.

It will continue to come down into the Tuesday morning commute.

Environment Canada expects Ottawa will see five to 10 centimetres of snow before midnight along with 20 km/h winds, with another two centimetres tomorrow morning.

"What we're seeing today is a storm on Remembrance Day that's more typical for December," said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell early Monday morning.

"We might come close to breaking a record for snowfall [in Ottawa] on this date."

(Environment Canada)

That record of 5.2 centimetres in 1983 goes back to the start of Environment Canada's records in 1938, as does Kingston's record of six centimetres that same year.

Ottawa's Nov. 12 record of 12.2 centimetres is not expected to fall.

The snow is not expected to affect today's Remembrance Day ceremonies, Kimbell noted.

Worse along St. Lawrence

Areas south and east of Ottawa near the St. Lawrence River should have even more snow.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Cornwall, Brockville and surrounding areas which could see up to 15 centimetres of snow.

The rest of the region, besides Pembroke and the Outaouais, have weather advisories about the snowfall, one step before a weather watch.

Pembroke is expected to get two to four centimetres, with Maniwaki expecting 10 centimetres.

Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., just before 1 p.m. (MTO)

Kimbell expects Tuesday morning's commute to work will be "very unpleasant."

"Everybody's going to be rushing off to work tomorrow in the first significant snowfall of the year, and I'm guessing many people [will still have] all-season tires on," he said.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa International Airport urged passengers to leave extra time to get to the airport and check with airlines to see if their flight information has changed.

It's also cold

Temperatures will plunge to about -8 C by Tuesday morning, with the wind chill making it feel around -16. It could feel as chilly as -20 in Pembroke.

By tomorrow night, it will be -15 C before wind chill is factored in.

It's the sixth straight day with a daily high in Ottawa that's below average for this time of year, and the forecast suggests this streak will not end soon.

Wednesday is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud.