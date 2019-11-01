Strong winds still battering the area

Wind warnings are still in effect along the St, Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, with gusts topping 85 km/h since 3 a.m.

If you're right on the water, Environment Canada still says gusts could approach 110 km/h.

Power is out for about 20,000 Hydro One customers in our area, most of them around Kingston, with more than 4,000 out in western Quebec and about 900 in Ottawa.

The wind is expected to bring gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h later this morning and continue to ease this afternoon.

The strongest gust at the Ottawa airport was 76 km/h not long after midnight.

Ottawa can expect showers or flurries with gusts up to 70 km/h until noon, then the precipitation will stop and the temperature will drop to 2 C before a slight rebound.

Tonight's low is -5 C.

Snow up north

Pembroke is on its way down to 0 C, with rain expected to change to about two to four centimetres of snow this morning.

Maniwaki should also get some wet snow this morning, with overnight wind chill making it feel like -10.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries starting late Saturday morning, with a high of 5, then a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain or snow every day until Wednesday in Ottawa.

Friday night aside, there isn't snow in Kingston's forecast, nor is there any in Cornwall's after tomorrow afternoon.

Halloween records

The capital got 35.2 millimetres of rain yesterday, meaning it's now the rainiest Halloween on record in Ottawa.

More drops came down than the 24.4 millimetres in 1942.

Kingston also broke 1989's record, 52.4 mm to 18.4, while Pembroke's 34.5 mm topped its 30-year-old record as well.

Cornwall got 57.2 mm and Maniwaki, 54.5.

Oct. 31 came within 0.3 mm of being Ottawa's rainiest day of the year, but fell short of April 19.