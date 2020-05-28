Ottawa area on its way out of this heat wave
Heat warnings in place around capital, but it will be slightly less intense
Today and tomorrow shouldn't feel quite as oppressive as the previous two days, though a heat warning remains in place around the capital.
Yesterday reached a May 27 record high of 35 C in Ottawa with the humidex making it feel like 40 in mid-afternoon.
It was the hottest day in Ottawa, humidex aside, since the heat wave covering the week of Canada Day 2018 went as high as 36 C.
Heat warnings cover Ottawa-Gatineau, Renfrew and Lanark counties and the Cornwall, Brockville and Prescott-Russell areas today.
Ottawa's high is "only" forecast to hit 30 C today with a very high UV index and humidex topping out in the mid-thirties. Winds steady around 30 km/h that gust up to 50 km/h could make it feel cooler in the afternoon.
Rain and a risk of thunderstorms could start around suppertime and last most of a night that should get down to 19 C. Humidity shouldn't be too much of a factor by midnight.
More showers or thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon into Saturday with forecasted highs similar to today.
The overnight low of 14 C is where the Ottawa area could feel the relief.
Saturday and Sunday have highs around 17 C with lows around 7 C. Saturday should be cloudy and it could rain, while the sun should return Sunday.
Ottawa's first two days of June Monday and Tuesday have a similar forecast to Sunday's final day of May.
Northern areas sharply cool
Today and tomorrow the Kingston area should be slightly cooler than the Ottawa area, with rain and a risk of a thunderstorm both this afternoon and evening and tomorrow afternoon.
Pembroke's forecast for the end of the workweek is similar to Ottawa's except the rain should start a bit earlier.
That area could get down to 2 or 3 C Saturday and Sunday nights, compared to its humidex making it feel up to 35 tomorrow.
Maniwaki should stay dry, sunny and hot today, with a good chance of rain or a thunderstorm tonight and tomorrow afternoon.
Monday night in Maniwaki could get down to around the freezing mark.