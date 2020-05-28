Ottawa area on its way out of this heat wave

Today and tomorrow shouldn't feel quite as oppressive as the previous two days, though a heat warning remains in place around the capital.

Yesterday reached a May 27 record high of 35 C in Ottawa with the humidex making it feel like 40 in mid-afternoon.

It was the hottest day in Ottawa, humidex aside, since the heat wave covering the week of Canada Day 2018 went as high as 36 C.

Heat warnings cover Ottawa-Gatineau, Renfrew and Lanark counties and the Cornwall, Brockville and Prescott-Russell areas today.

Ottawa's high is "only" forecast to hit 30 C today with a very high UV index and humidex topping out in the mid-thirties. Winds steady around 30 km/h that gust up to 50 km/h could make it feel cooler in the afternoon.

Michèle-Renée Charbonneau holds one of her sons in front of a giant cooling machine on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the 2018 Canada Day celebrations. That week peaked at a high of 36 C July 2. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Rain and a risk of thunderstorms could start around suppertime and last most of a night that should get down to 19 C. Humidity shouldn't be too much of a factor by midnight.

More showers or thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon into Saturday with forecasted highs similar to today.

The overnight low of 14 C is where the Ottawa area could feel the relief.

Saturday and Sunday have highs around 17 C with lows around 7 C. Saturday should be cloudy and it could rain, while the sun should return Sunday.

Ottawa's first two days of June Monday and Tuesday have a similar forecast to Sunday's final day of May.

Northern areas sharply cool

Today and tomorrow the Kingston area should be slightly cooler than the Ottawa area, with rain and a risk of a thunderstorm both this afternoon and evening and tomorrow afternoon.

Pembroke's forecast for the end of the workweek is similar to Ottawa's except the rain should start a bit earlier.

That area could get down to 2 or 3 C Saturday and Sunday nights, compared to its humidex making it feel up to 35 tomorrow.

Maniwaki should stay dry, sunny and hot today, with a good chance of rain or a thunderstorm tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

Monday night in Maniwaki could get down to around the freezing mark.