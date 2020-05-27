Humidex could reach 40 again in Ottawa today

This late-spring heat wave that's led to cancelled classes and emergency cooling centres being opened continues today and should feel similar to yesterday.

Heat warnings are still in place for most of the region, with the Bancroft and rural western Quebec areas the only exceptions.

Ottawa's temperature topped out at 33 C and humidex made it feel like 40 yesterday. Those same highs are expected today, without rain in the forecast. Mind a very high UV index if you're outside.

The highest high for Ottawa on May 27 going back to 1939 is 32.3 C in 2016.

Tonight's low of 22 C should be even warmer than last night, which got down to 19 C.

It's also warmer than the usual daytime high of 21 C this time of year.

A pedestrian uses a path during a heat warning in Ottawa-Gatineau May 26, 2020. It reached 33 C yesterday, but the record high for May 26 going back to 1939 was almost 36 C in 2010. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Kingston should feel just a bit less stifling, with more relief along the water.

Pembroke and Maniwaki have similar outlooks to Ottawa, with a slight chance of showers in Maniwaki late this afternoon.

Weekend cooler than normal

Thursday's forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 29 C, a humidex maxing out at 33 and a chance of late-afternoon showers or thundershowers.

That night only gets down to 19 C, then Friday is the transition: a 40 per cent chance of showers, a high of 27 C (no word yet on humidity) and overnight low of 14 C.

Expect a dry final weekend of May with temperatures a bit cooler than normal.