Heat warnings cover most of Ottawa-Gatineau region
Ottawa·New

It should be Friday before the capital region gets relief from this late-spring heat wave.

Capital's humidex should top out at high 30s until Friday

CBC News ·
Simon Cote-Toulgoat enjoys time on the Ottawa River on Tuesday March 31, 2020. Cool water will be an asset over the next few days during a heat warning in eastern Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Environment Canada has heat warnings in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, up the Ottawa Valley, east to the Quebec border and south to Brockville.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the low 30s and humidity reaching the high 30s until Friday, with a very high UV index. Nights should be fairly humid with lows around 20 C.

Ottawa has a risk of a thundershower this afternoon and early evening.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday has dried out compared to what it suggested yesterday.

 

Areas just outside the heat warning zone such as Kingston and the rest of western Quebec have special weather statements about the heat and humidity, with fairly similar forecasts.

Kingston's alert points out it shouldn't get as steamy overnight as in other communities and it should be cooler along Lake Ontario. Tonight's low is 14 C.

There's a chance of showers in the Maniwaki area tomorrow afternoon.

Friday is a transition of sorts in Ottawa, with a high of 25 C and a chance of showers heading into a weekend with highs in the high teens.

That would be a couple of degrees cooler than normal for the end of May.

