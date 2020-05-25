Humidex to flirt with 40 in some areas this week

Crabapple blossoms in the Ottawa area May 24, 2020. (Ian Black/CBC)

Stifling temperatures and humidity that would be notable in the dead centre of summer will be with us this last week of May.

Environment Canada has special weather statements for western Quebec, except for Gatineau, saying temperatures should top 30 C and humidity make it feel closer to 40 Tuesday, Wednesday and perhaps Thursday.

Nightly lows should be at or near 20 C until Friday, when the heat should ease.

Ottawa-Gatineau and Pembroke should be just a bit less intense than that and the Kingston area should be noticeably cooler along the lake.

The last five days have been Ottawa's five hottest days of the year and today should fit in there again, with a high of 26 C, humidity making it feel up to 31 and any lingering showers not expected to last past the morning,

Also notable this week are the chance of showers every weekday during a month that's had just 28.1 millimetres of rain in Ottawa; 24 of that in one day.