Early taste of spring this week

The clocks sprang forward yesterday morning and the temperatures are bouncing upward.

Sunday's high of 6.5 C was a new high for this month in Ottawa and it's nearly got that beat Monday by sunrise.

The high today is 10 C in Ottawa and Pembroke, with a lower chance of showers late in the afternoon.

That would be Ottawa's warmest day since late November.

It could hit 12 C in a drier Kingston, though it will be cooler along the water, and top out at 7 C in Maniwaki.

Tonight's low is 1 C, with rain starting early in the morning and scattered through Tuesday and its high of 8 C.

Kingston should only drop to 6 C tonight.

Pembroke could see snow late Tuesday afternoon as its temperature lowers.

After that it dips down to around what's normal for mid-March, with a low of -8 C Tuesday and Wednesday night around a day topping out at 1 C in Ottawa.

Maniwaki should get some snow Tuesday night.

It's milder again Thursday and Friday, though not as warm as today, then the weekend dips down again.

Spring officially starts next Thursday.