Early taste of spring this week
High of 10 C today would be Ottawa's warmest day in months
The clocks sprang forward yesterday morning and the temperatures are bouncing upward.
Sunday's high of 6.5 C was a new high for this month in Ottawa and it's nearly got that beat Monday by sunrise.
The high today is 10 C in Ottawa and Pembroke, with a lower chance of showers late in the afternoon.
That would be Ottawa's warmest day since late November.
It could hit 12 C in a drier Kingston, though it will be cooler along the water, and top out at 7 C in Maniwaki.
Tonight's low is 1 C, with rain starting early in the morning and scattered through Tuesday and its high of 8 C.
Kingston should only drop to 6 C tonight.
Pembroke could see snow late Tuesday afternoon as its temperature lowers.
After that it dips down to around what's normal for mid-March, with a low of -8 C Tuesday and Wednesday night around a day topping out at 1 C in Ottawa.
Maniwaki should get some snow Tuesday night.
It's milder again Thursday and Friday, though not as warm as today, then the weekend dips down again.
Spring officially starts next Thursday.
