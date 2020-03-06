Weekend starts chilly, ends quite warm
Down to -12 C tonight plus wind chill, up to 8 C Monday
The wind chill makes it feel around -20 at its worst tonight — but by Monday, the high could approach 10 C.
Light overnight snow should fade away this morning to a mostly cloudy day that lingers around zero.
The exception is Maniwaki, which should get two more centimetres of snow or so that ends late afternoon.
Tonight's low is a reminder we still have 13 days left in winter, at -12 C with wind chill bringing that feel down to -17.
In Pembroke and Maniwaki, that temperature low is more like -17 C with wind chill at -24.
Tomorrow should be sunny, with a high of 2 C and a moderate UV index of 3.
Sunday's forecast has recently become warmer and brighter, with it now calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C.
It dips to just 2 C that night, then Monday's high is 8 C.
Ottawa hasn't been 9 C or warmer since late November.
Pembroke should be much warmer Sunday (a high of 9 C) than Monday (2 C). Maniwaki hangs out around 5 C both days.
There's a slight chance of showers or wet flurries Sunday night that becomes a stronger chance of showers Monday, with periods of rain or snow expected that night.
No snow is expected in that time in Kingston and Maniwaki, just rain.
