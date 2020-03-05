More sun and warmth to push the melt along

Today has a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 3 C, which should keep turning the snow and ice into drips and puddles.

Ottawa has lost nine centimetres of snow since Monday at the international airport, from 26 down to 17.

Kingston has just a few centimetres left, while Maniwaki … has more than half a metre.

Tonight's low is -3 C with a bit of wind chill and a chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and noon in Ottawa.

The high is 1 C with a decent chance of showers or flurries.

Pembroke could get a couple centimetres of snow between this evening and noon, with freezing drizzle folded in.

Maniwaki should get light snow on its own.

Friday night's low is forecasted to be the lowest on the seven-day outlook: -17 C in Pembroke, -15 C in Maniwaki, -13 C in Ottawa, -11 C in Kingston.

Saturday and Sunday should top out at about 3 C in the capital, with sun the first day of the weekend then cloud on the second.

Averages getting into plus side

Sunday is both the start of Daylight Time and the day Ottawa's average high bumps above zero.

It could reach 6 C in Kingston (it hit an average high above zero yesterday).

Monday's forecast calls for periods of snow in Ottawa, with a pretty good chance of showers or flurries in Kingston, just flurries in Pembroke, and the heaviest snow in our local outlook in Maniwaki — generally starting Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday.