Cloudy, mild day won't be as wet as the last 2

The region has just a slight chance of a flurry or shower today as the high gets up to about 3 C under cloudy skies, with a low of -3 C overnight.

Again, that's a couple degrees warmer than normal.

Tomorrow will feature more of a mix of sun and cloud and similar temperatures.

There are periods of snow in Ottawa's forecast for Friday (and starting overnight in Maniwaki) without an amount estimate yet, then a night that gets down to -12 C.

Saturday and Sunday top out just above zero for clocks springing ahead and the first full weekend of March, with more sun on Saturday than the next day.

The early outlook for next week is for some snow Monday night into Tuesday in Ottawa and areas further south.