Sopping gift of rain, ice and snow delivered by forecast

Rain is expected to start splattering down mid-afternoon in Ottawa, turning into snow by nightfall.

There could be some freezing rain on either end of the snow, expected to end early tomorrow morning.

The temperature is hovering around the freezing mark all day.

There are fog advisories from Belleville along the water until the Quebec border this morning.

Rain there is expected to start earlier and it may not change over into snow, with the overnight low in Kingston staying above the freezing mark.

Pembroke should get between five and 10 centimetres of snow from mid-afternoon until around midnight.

Maniwaki's poised for rain starting this evening with snow in the mix overnight, up to five centimetres' worth if you're further north.

Tomorrow it's about the same temperature, but just cloudy. Thursday gets up to about 4 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Tomorrow night could get down to -10 C in the Maniwaki area and there are periods of snow in its picture for Thursday night.

The forecast still generally suggests a streak of days with highs above zero — and Thursday is when Ottawa's average daytime high hits zero.

Kingston hit that yesterday and Pembroke gets there this weekend.

Remember it's Daylight Time weekend and your clocks will either need to be set or set themselves ahead on Sunday, depending how smart they are.