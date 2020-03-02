Looks like a wet and mild week ahead

It's expected to get well above zero every day this week in Ottawa, with rain in the forecast most days.

Today started around -7 C with wind chill making it feel like the low teens, but it's warming up to a high of 3 C.

The cloudy skies could bring freezing drizzle or rain this morning and early afternoon before it gets warm enough to be rain alone through the afternoon commute.

There's a freezing rain warning for Prescott and Russell.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says the risk of freezing rain is highest along the Ottawa River in the capital.

Maniwaki vould get some early afternoon snow that could scatter about freezing rain as it switches to rain, which is expected to end this evening.

No freezing rain is expected in Kingston, just rain by itself. Pembroke may see a bit of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Tonight's low is -9 C to freeze all that up.

Daylight Time this weekend

Tomorrow starts sunny and makes its way to a high of 5, with periods of rain in the afternoon and a decent chance of rain or snow overnight.

Wednesday brings a high of 5 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers. It should stay dry in Kingston and Maniwaki.

There's a chance of snow or rain Thursday night and a chance of some flurries on Friday.

Ottawa hasn't had seven straight days with daytime highs above zero since late November, which it may reach by Sunday — when Daylight Time begins and bumps sunset back to about 7 p.m.