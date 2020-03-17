Freezing rain warnings for capital area

Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell are under freezing rain warnings this morning.

The freezing rain started falling in Ottawa between 4 and 5 a.m., mixed with light snow at times.

We're expecting several hours worth before it gets warm enough to change to showers and end before noon.

Kingston should just get rain and Pembroke should get a couple centimetres of snow.

This afternoon's high is 6 C.

Tonight dips down to –8 C with a slight chance of showers early in the evening.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with a high of 5 C, Thursday a high of 7 C with a chance of rain and morning flurries and Friday, a wet high of 16 C in southern parts of the region.