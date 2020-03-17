Freezing rain warnings for capital area
Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell are under freezing rain warnings this morning.
Covers Ottawa, Gatineau, Prescott-Russell
Ottawa, Gatineau and Prescott-Russell are under freezing rain warnings this morning.
The freezing rain started falling in Ottawa between 4 and 5 a.m., mixed with light snow at times.
We're expecting several hours worth before it gets warm enough to change to showers and end before noon.
Kingston should just get rain and Pembroke should get a couple centimetres of snow.
This afternoon's high is 6 C.
Tonight dips down to –8 C with a slight chance of showers early in the evening.
Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with a high of 5 C, Thursday a high of 7 C with a chance of rain and morning flurries and Friday, a wet high of 16 C in southern parts of the region.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.