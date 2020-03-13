Rainy, windy morning gives way to chillier weekend

There's a wind warning in Prince Edward County this morning, with rain generally expected to end by mid-afternoon.

It started raining in Ottawa before 5 a.m. This system is expected to produce 15 to 25 millimetres in southerly parts of the region, ending earlier further west, then it will be cloudy.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 km/h in Ottawa and Pembroke, 70-80 km/h in Kingston and Belleville and 90 km/h in the County.

The high of 7 C will be achieved by noon, then the temperature drops to 3 C by 5 p.m.

Tonight's low is 0 C, much warmer than previously forecast.

Cold nights return

Tomorrow's high in Ottawa and Pembroke is a bit cooler at 4 C, with a mix of sun and cloud, and tomorrow night's low is much colder at -13 C in Ottawa.

Kingston's Saturday strays from this pattern and should be about as warm as today, before a similar dip at night.

Sunday is sunny with a high of 0 C and a similarly-cold night. It may get down to -19 C in Pembroke.

The temperature bumps up again to start next week.