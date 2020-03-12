Rainy night coming after mild Thursday

Fifteen to 25 millimetres of rain could fall on parts of the region tonight after a day well above zero, with freezing rain possible in the Outaouais.

Today's highs run between 6 C in Ottawa and Maniwaki to 8 C in Pembroke and 10 C in Kingston under a mix of sun and cloud.

Special weather statements cover nearly the entire area tonight, with Renfrew County the exception.

Rain should start after midnight and stretch into the early afternoon, ending earlier in the Kingston area.

There's a risk of freezing rain until about 5 or 6 a.m. in western Quebec outside of Gatineau.

Tonight's low is 3 C in Ottawa, with a high of 9 C tomorrow.

Winds could gust up to 50 km/h once the rain ends.

That night's low is -6 C. In Maniwaki, the overnight low is -2 C with snow expected that night into Saturday.

Otherwise Saturday and Sunday have sunny days with highs at or above freezing, with lows of about -12 C — about -17 C in Pembroke.

Monday is looking similar in the day, without as cold of a night.