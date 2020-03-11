Chillier temperatures return to Ottawa region

After a couple of days of mild temperatures, a small chill will be in the air on Wednesday.

The temperature will likely sit below the freezing mark for most of the morning, but we will hit a high of 1 C in the afternoon.

So not quite the 12 C or 7 C we saw on Monday and Tuesday.

Be sure to factor in windchill when you head to work this morning, it will feel as cold as minus 12 at times.

Fortunately it will be mainly sunny throughout most of the day. Same goes for Kingston but the high will be 2 C.

Expect to see the sun for most of the day. (Darren Major/CBC)

Maniwaki will get its share of sun today as well, but with more of a chill.

The high will top out at 0 C, as temperatures will likely remain below the freezing point for most of the day. Windchill will also be a factor, making it feel as cold as minus 15 in the early morning.

Pembroke is drawing the short end of the stick. The high will be –1 C and windchill will make it feel as cold as minus 13 in the morning. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Things are looking all around milder for tomorrow. Ottawa is expected to hit a high of 8 C, although we will likely see some rain in the evening.

In Kingston and Pembroke will also hit a high of 8 C during the day, although Pembroke will still have some windchill to contend with in the morning.

Windchill will also be a factor for Maniwaki tomorrow morning, but the high will be 7 C.