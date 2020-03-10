Freezing rain warnings remain east of Ottawa

Rain in most of the region fell as freezing rain in Prescott & Russell and Alexandria this morning.

There were freezing rain warnings for those areas that predicted it will have turned into rain by 8 or 9 a.m.

Alexandria was up to 3 C as of 6 a.m. and its warning ended before 7 a.m. The other warning remains in effect.

Ottawa bounced about three degrees between 5 and 6 a.m. up to 5 C, which is around where it will stay during a rainy Tuesday.

That rain should end late in the afternoon, around the time the temperature starts sagging to an overnight low of -9 C.

In Kingston, it will go from a high of 11 C down to -4 C overnight.

Pembroke and Maniwaki's rain should change to snow early in the afternoon as the temperature shifts from a high of about 6 C this morning to around zero by sundown and -11 C overnight.

Trees reflected in a puddle in Ottawa in late winter 2020. (Ian Black/CBC)

Tomorrow's high is 1 C with a chance of afternoon flurries in most of the region and a similarly-chilly night.

Thursday's back up to a high of 5 C with a mix of sun and cloud, then a messy cocktail of rain and snow falls that night into Friday.

Kingston and Maniwaki should get rain on its own.

The weekend looks pretty sunny from here.

By the way, Ottawa hit a high of 12.8 C yesterday for the warmest day since Oct. 29.

The March 9 record is 19.2 C in 2000.

Jackets were ditched for many in Gatineau, Que., during a mild March 9, 2020. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

Maniwaki broke its 2002 daily record of 11.7 C with a high of 12.4.

Kingston almost hit 14 C.