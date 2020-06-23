Heat wave on its way out, potentially with thunderstorms

It shouldn't feel hotter than 30 again for a few days after today, but a chance of rain lasts the rest of the week in Ottawa.

It's day six of the heat warnings covering eastern Ontario, but that no longer includes Renfrew County or the Kingston area.

There aren't any Environment Canada special weather statements for western Quebec either, Gatineau excluded.

For Ottawa and areas to the east and south, the humidity is again expected to make it feel close to 40 today with a temperature peak of 30 C.

There's a 60 per cent chance of showers with the forecast suggesting rain is most likely this evening. Thunderstorms may break out from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

The overnight low is 18 C in Ottawa, about what it was last night.

A rural scene in the Upper Gatineau. Some were lucky to get a 🌧⚡️yesterday. Others had no rain. Only .7mm at the airport. Heat Warning continues but less humidity for tomorrow. Clouds, sunny breaks & a 60% chance of 🌧or⚡️. High 30° (Humidex 38). Wind S gusting 20+. Low 19° <a href="https://t.co/X5pfYaZhHo">pic.twitter.com/X5pfYaZhHo</a> —@BlacksWeather

Yesterday's high of 33.5 C at the Ottawa airport was the hottest it's been this month and just passed June 22, 1983 as the hottest Ottawa has been on that date going back to 1939.

The areas without a heat warning should see highs in the mid-to-high 20s and humidex values making it feel like the mid 30s today, with a similar chance of showers or storms.

Return to around average

There should be high temperatures in the mid-20s and a decent chance of showers in Ottawa every day for the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C in Ottawa and an overnight low of 15 C, which is about average for late June.

Thursday and Friday should be a few degrees cooler, with highs of 26 forecast for the weekend at this time.

Maniwaki may not get any rain Thursday, while the early outlook is that Kingston and Pembroke may stay dry Sunday,