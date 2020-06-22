Day 5 of the heat warning could be the hottest yet

Heat warnings remain in effect for most of eastern Ontario and Gatineau, with relief likely coming Tuesday night.

Ottawa's forecasted high of 33 C today would be the hottest day of its heat warning, just edging out the highs of the last four days.

The humidity could make it feel close to 40; that too could just edge out Sunday for the capital's muggiest day of this heat wave.

Kingston should be just a tad cooler today and Pembroke's humidex is slightly less stifling.

Keep in mind the UV index is very high.

There's a 40 per cent chance of an afternoon and early evening shower and risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa, then an overnight low of 18 C, slightly cooler than Sunday night.

A cool spot on the Ottawa River is a great way to beat the Heat. Another hot and humid day on tap for your Monday. Intervals of sun & cloud give way to a 40% chance of much needed showers by afternoon. Risk of t’storms. High 33°(Humidex 39). The humidity breaks by Wed. Stay cool. <a href="https://t.co/y9hoXG1qHg">pic.twitter.com/y9hoXG1qHg</a> —@BlacksWeather

Ottawa has five emergency cooling centres open today.

Western Quebec outside of Gatineau has special weather statements from Environment Canada about the heat. Only the Bancroft and Belleville areas don't have any weather alerts.

The humidity in those regions is expected to make it feel like the mid-30s at its most severe.

Tuesday night turning point

It won't be as hot or humid Tuesday: Ottawa has a high of 28 C and a humidex expected to peak around 34.

There's a stronger chance of showers tomorrow at 70 per cent starting late in the morning and lasting through the night, with its low of 17 C.

Wednesday offers a cloudy high of 23 C, Thursday a sunny day getting up to 24 C, then there's a decent chance of showers through the last weekend of June.