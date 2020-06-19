Heat warnings mark transition from spring to summer

Summer starts tomorrow with close to 16 hours of sunlight beating down on a dried-out region.

Environment Canada has heat warnings or special weather statements about the heat for most of the region, forecasting sunny highs in the low 30s and a humidex making it feel close to 40.

Pembroke and Maniwaki have a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Maniwaki has a slight chance of showers again tomorrow afternoon.

Overnight lows Friday and Saturday may not get below 20 C in the capital.

Ottawa peaked at a high of 32 C yesterday with slight humidity, then got down to 18 C overnight.

There's no Environment Canada heat warning for the Belleville area, but its local public health unit has issued its own heat alert asking people to stay cool and hydrated.

Rain may follow heat wave

Sunday and Monday have similar temperature forecasts but a 30 per cent chance of showers in Ottawa, slightly more north of the capital in western Quebec.

There's no humidity outlook yet.

Tuesday and Wednesday slightly cool off and have a 60 per cent chance of showers in Ottawa.

The Ottawa international airport has recorded about 60 millimetres of rain this month — but 52 millimetres of that was in one storm June 5 that didn't hit all areas of the city.