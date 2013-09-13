Hot Sunday, but cooler temperatures in store overnight

Sunday starts off a week of hot days and cooler nights.

The day will mainly be sunny with the temperature set to hit 26 C, but dropping to a low of 11 C overnight.

Temperatures will rise again throughout the week, reaching 32 C on Tuesday, however, overnight lows will remain below 20 C.

Ottawa Public Health is asking people to watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn.

If you need help beating the heat, check out this handy tip sheet.