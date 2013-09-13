Hot Sunday, but cooler temperatures in store overnight
Sunday starts off a week of hot days and cooler nights.
Daytime temperatures set to rise again throughout the week
Sunday starts off a week of hot days and cooler nights.
The day will mainly be sunny with the temperature set to hit 26 C, but dropping to a low of 11 C overnight.
Temperatures will rise again throughout the week, reaching 32 C on Tuesday, however, overnight lows will remain below 20 C.
Ottawa Public Health is asking people to watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn.
If you need help beating the heat, check out this handy tip sheet.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.