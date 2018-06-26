Saturday still hot and humid but relief on the way

There will be little relief from the heat and humidity on Saturday but things should cool off overnight and into Sunday.

Last night's thunderstorms could carry over into Saturday morning but should clear up to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon.

Saturday's high will be 30 C but the humidex will make it feel closer to 40. If you need help beating the heat, check out this handy tip sheet.

Relief from the heat should come overnight and into Sunday, with a low of 14 C.