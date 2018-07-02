Severe thunderstorm watch updated to warning

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Ottawa and the region of Prescott and Russell as a heat wave continues.

Environment Canada says a cluster of thunderstorms are moving eastwards across those regions and may produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued in Cornwall, Morrisburg, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Sharbot Lake and Algonquin Park.

Environment Canada says conditions in those regions are favourable for storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

It comes as already uncomfortable humidity levels are expected to get worse.

Humidex could exceed 40

The temperature should reach about 33 C and the humidex could exceed 40 Friday after peaking at 38 Thursday.

That will be Ottawa's new high for 2019.

A heat warning remains in place for Ottawa-Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Brockville and Cornwall and will now likely remain in place into Saturday.

Special weather statements warn of the heat in other parts of the region.

Saturday starts out humid, with a few showers or thunderstorms until around 2 p.m., then the humidity should start to fall from its high of 39.

Temperatures will fall too, reaching 14 C by Sunday morning, which signals the start of a very pleasant stretch of bright, warm and less humid weather.