Wednesday will be a break from humid air

The heat will stay with us Wednesday, but the humidity should clear out.

Environment Canada is predicting a high near 28 C today, but it should be much more tolerable.

The heat warning around the region has been lifted.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers today, so it might be worth packing an umbrella.

The rest of the weeks looks good, with sunny skies, warm days and cool nights. The next risk of rain comes on Saturday.