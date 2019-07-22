Heat warnings over, but just barely

The heat and humidity will still linger Tuesday, but relief is in sight.

Expect a high around 26 C, cooler than in recent days, but the humidity will make it feel more like 34.

Heat warnings are over for the region.

Showers begin this morning and may last until sundown

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening in many areas, without any indictation yet they could be strong storms.

The weather should start to shift late Tuesday, with the humid air clearing out.

The rest of the week looks great with warm temperatures and sunny skies, but without the humidity.

There are more chances of showers in Ottawa's forecast for tomorrow afternoon and potentially Saturday.

It should stay dry tomorrow closer to Kingston.