The heat keeps coming as July winds down

The heat warning in place for areas along the Ontario side of the Ottawa River, as well as Gatineau, should last all day before ending tomorrow.

It was 19 C at the Ottawa airport at 5 a.m. en route to a high of 32 C that could feel as high as 39 with the humidity.

Yesterday's peaks were 29 C and 36; today could feel more stifling than any point over the weekend, though not to the point of the previous weekend.

Ottawa's hottest July 29 on record was 33.3 C 70 years ago in 1949, so that record has a chance of falling today.

Severe storms possible

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening.

There are severe thunderstorm watches this afternoon and evening for western Quebec, Gatineau excluded, because of the risk of storms that could bring along strong winds and hail.

The low tonight is a sweaty 22 C.

The Kingston area will be just about as scorching today, without the chance of afternoon showers or lightning — though they may still come around this evening.

Tuesday brings a 60 per cent chance of showers starting late in the morning with a high 26 C and humidity making it feel like 34.

No rain in the forecast for the rest of the week into the long weekend, with a string of sunny days and highs in the upper 20s.