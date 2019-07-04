Heat continues on Saturday
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and after today, the humidity really begins to amp up.
Humidity will ramp up Sunday and Monday
Look for a sunny, hot day on Saturday with a high near 31 C, but it won't be oppressively humid.
A nice southwest breeze of 20-40 km/h will help out.
The really humid days will be Sunday through Tuesday, before a more pleasant stretch sets up next week.
