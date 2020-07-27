Heat warnings spread over Ottawa-Gatineau region

It's another muggy day in the Ottawa area's muggy summer, with the humidity making it feel as hot as 40 today.

Heat warnings remain for all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, according to Environment Canada.

In Ottawa, that means a high of 30 C with loads of humidity hanging in the air. It's expected to feel its worst in mid-afternoon and stick around through the night.

A field West of Ottawa. <br>After 5 months it was good to take Mon for a drive.<br>🌧&⚡️are likely in the today.<br>It’s still hot & humid. Already 24° at 7am. High 30°. Humidex 41. Wind WSW 20+. Low 20° w/scattered 🌧⚡️. <br>Slowly turning less humid Tues.🌤& 30°.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/vA6CokEiU1">pic.twitter.com/vA6CokEiU1</a> —@BlacksWeather

That's a bit less intense than yesterday in Ottawa, where it reached a high of 35.5 C with a humidex of 42 — its highest high for July 26 going back to 1939, according to Environment Canada.

Showers that bring a risk of a thunderstorm should rain down most of the day, with a decent chance they will stretch into this evening.

Mid-week cooling

Other areas have similar temperatures in the forecast.

Kingston and Maniwaki have a slightly lower chance of showers today and a very high UV index of 10 in Kingston, while Pembroke's chance of showers drops around noon.

While Tuesday may not trigger a heat warning, it's not exactly time to reach for a jacket with a high of 29 C and humidex expected to peak at 37 under sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a chance of showers and highs in the mid-20s.

Ottawa may register its 17th day of temperatures that reach the 30s today during a month where the average high has been 30.7 C, according to Environment Canada.