Friday will bring some serious heat

It's getting hotter and the humidity inches ever upwards.

We are heading up to 32 C today under mostly sunny skies, but it will feel like 37 with the humidity.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening in the Kingston area.

Tonight's low is 18 C, then Saturday we're in a similar, smouldering boat with air that will feel as hot as 35.

By Sunday through Tuesday, there may be some showers or thunderstorms in the tropical heat and humidity.

It's time to find (or revisit) a cool spot!